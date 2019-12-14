In a spitfire interview with 92.3 radio's Big Boy's Neighborhood, Dame Dash dropped a lot of information. The hip hop mogul was ready to share his wisdom and insights with the talk show, including why he believes he's a constant target for people who want to take him down. Dame has made headlines lately over his lawsuit against producers that he claims have attempted to steal his film, and after a video of a scathing deposition went viral, TMZ reported that Dame was broke.



Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images

Dame defended his bank account and said he has nothing to worry about financially while discussing critics who say he's not a nice person. "You don't have to be nice when the work is good, you just have to be honorable and respectful," he stated. "And the people I'm not nice to deserve it." He also said that "everyone's afraid" of him having his own platform because he's going to "wake everybody up."

Big Boy told him he thought that his Roc-a-Fella partnership with Jay Z would be something that would last a lifetime, but Dame explained why it wasn't meant to be. "We have fundamental differences," Dame said. "I'm about making other people famous and rich and equal, that's what I wanted with Roc-a-Fella, and he wanted to be the boss and to have people work for him for 25 years straight, which is what happened. So, I can't feel sorry for my fallen angels because I've taught people ot share. I've taught people to be equal, not to work for [me]. I can't have my friends working for me. Couldn't do it."

"It shouldn't be a king, everyone should be a king," Dame continued. "Everyone should have their own kingdom. I make kings. I don't make slaves. I don't want nobody dependent on me. When people get around me, I make them independent of me. If they wanna stay around, they can...Kanye's a king, Jay's a king, Kevin Hart's a king, Lee Daniels's a king. Everyone that comes around me becomes a boss in their own right." Watch the insightful interview below.