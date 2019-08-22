Prior to Jermaine Dupri chatting with Atlanta's V-103 radio station and sharing with Big Tigger that Jay Z didn't deter him from any deal with the NFL, the Roc Nation leader was being hailed as a snake. Brian Michael Cox and Funk Flex both came forward publicly to confirm that Jay told Dupri to avoid partnering with the football league, and when the co-founder of the defunct Roc-A-Fella Records was asked for his opinion about his former business partner, Dame Dash didn't hold back.

"I mean, everybody knows Jay ain't sh*t," he told Adam22 on No Jumper. "Everyone knows that...Listen, if you ask anyone in the industry, it's a common knowledge that Jay ain't sh*t." When asked to define what "ain't sh*t" means, Dame replied, "He's about the bag. We all know that. He's self-preserving. Period. It's just that the people he does it to don't have Beyoncé next to 'em. They don't have that kind of power, but this dude here, everyone's looking."

"So I just think he kinda like—he used to do that sh*t...it's not even like a secret," Dame continued unabashedly. "He'd do that sh*t to me with girls. I'll be talking to a chick and I'll be like, 'Yo, she asked me to do this, that and the third.' And he'd be like, 'I wouldn't do it.' And then the next day he's done wifed her. And I'd be like, 'Oh, that some funny sh*t.' You know what you dealing with when you're dealing with Jay. Jermaine Dupri, I fell like...again, for me to talk, it's hard because I can't completely be objective, but it's the news of today. But, I just think if you look under the hood, all the answers will reveal themselves." Check out both the clip of Dame going in on Jay and his entire No Jumper interview below.