As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States, the NFL is taking drastic measures to ensure the safety of its players. Whether or not one decides to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is a personal choice, however, NFL executives are making it difficult for players and teams who opt to remain unvaccinated. This evening (July 23), Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was questioned about his vaccination status following the new set of strict rules enforced by the league.

During a news conference, a reporter mentioned to Prescott that running back Ezekiel Elliot stated that the quarterback had yet to be vaccinated. When asked about it, Prescott seemed hesitant.



“I don’t necessarily think that’s exactly important. I think that’s HIPAA,” Prescott answered. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act enforces that health care professionals and industries protect a person's medical information against theft or fraud.

“I understand everybody’s opinion and I think everybody has that right," Prescott reportedly added. "We wouldn’t live in this country and we wouldn’t be in the position that we’re in if that wasn’t the case. Obviously, we all have to do better jobs of educating ourselves, of educating our neighbors. Just on this whole pandemic, just this whole situation, the vaccine."

People noted that Prescott is quick to offer updates regarding his injuries and recoveries without citing HIPAA in the past. Many also called him out for misusing the term. Watch Dak Prescott give his response and read through a few reactions below.

