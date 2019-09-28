The first week sale projections are in for DaBaby's album, Kirk, and, as expected, they are quite impressive. DaBaby's first project of 2019, Baby On Baby, dropped on March 1 and peaked with the 7th spot on Billboard on June 1. While DaBaby was still building a name for himself just a few months ago, the huge success of his single "Suge" sent Baby On Baby shooting up the charts. Now that DaBaby has entrenched himself in the hip hop landscape (and consequently the mainstream), Kirk won't have to undergo this same climb. It's starting at the top.

Although there is a chance that the third week sales of Post Malone's Hollywood Bleeding manage to outstrip Kirk's first week, it's looking like DaBaby may snag his first number one album. According to HitsDailyDouble, Kirk is expected to sell 30-150k copies with about 7-9k out of those coming from pure sales. While we don't have the projections for this week's two other big hip hop releases - Young M.A.'s Herstory in the Making and Kevin Gates' I'M HIM - it'd be a pretty safe bet to say that DaBaby's record will perform better than theirs. In terms of other genres, there weren't any major releases (as Kanye West's Jesus Is King was postponed) which also helps the Charlotte rapper's cause.

DaBaby has been advertising on Instagram that his songs keep topping the charts, specifically his song with Post Malone, "Enemies", and Kirk's first single, "Intro". Considering DaBaby's social media savviness, it's possible he pulls some antics this week to boost Kirk's sales and secure the #1.