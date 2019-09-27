Young M.A Drops Debut Album "Herstory In The Making" Featuring Relle Bey & Max YB

The release of Herstory in the Making is a monumental event for many reasons for Young M.A. The rapper recently shared that she waited years before releasing her debut studio album because, despite her success, she didn't feel that the record was ready. "It was pressure like crazy, and that was one of the things that discouraged me a little bit because it left me in a place where I wasn't too sure," she said. "I don't deal with pressure when I'm making music. I make music off of feelings, emotions, and things I'm going through and experiencing, not because of somebody saying they need it."

Young M.A holds down her 21-track album largely by herself with only two features from Relle Bey and Max YB. The 27-year-old called on a number of acclaimed producers to help her craft her introductory effort, including Zaytoven, Dr. O, Bruce Leroy, Mike Zombie, Tone Bird, Kofi Black, Amadeus, and many more.

This release date for Herstory in the Making coincides with a tragic event that occurred in Young M.A's life: the death of her brother who was murdered on September 26 ten years ago. "There isn’t a single day that I don’t think about my brother," she told HipHopNMore. "He continues to motivate me, inspire me, and this project will forever be dedicated to his legacy." Check it out and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. No Mercy (intro) produced by Kofi Black

2. Da Come Up – produced by Tone Bird

3. BIG – produced by Mike Zombie

4. Kold World – produced by Zaytoven

5. PettyWap – produced by Antwan “Amadeus” Thompson, Anthony “Bruce Leroy” Barfield & Orrin ” Dr. O” Wilson of Velocity Music for Platinum Boy Music Inc.

6. The Lyfestyle – produced by NY Bangers

7. Smoove Kriminal – produced by Amadeus for Platinum Boy Music Inc.

8. Stubborn Ass – produced by Hagler & Jordan Lewis

9. RNID – produced by Amadeus for Platinum Boy Music Inc.

10. She Like I’m Like – produced by Amadeus, Bruce Leroy & Dr. O of Velocity Music for Platinum Boy Music Inc.

11. Numb – produced by Amadeus for Platinum Boy Music Inc.

12. Bipolar – produced by OZ & Syksense

13. Bleed – produced by NY Bangers

14. No Love – produced by NY Bangers

15. Car Confessions – produced by Amadeus & Buda & Grandz

16. Foreign – produced by NY Bangers

17. NNAN ft. Relle Bey & Max YB – produced by Amadeus

18. My Hitta – produced by Amadeus for Platinum Boy Music Inc.

19. Sober Thoughts ft. Max YB – produced by NY Bangers

20. Crime Poetry (outro) – produced by NY Bangers

21. PettyWap 2 (bonus) – produced by NY Bangers