DaBaby Releases New Song "No Dribble" With Stunna 4 Vegas

DaBaby has said that he's looking to continue his hot streak well into this year, stating that he believes he's in contention for 2020 Rap MVP. Running against Roddy Ricch and Lil Baby, DaBaby just dropped his new single with Stunna 4 Vegas, stepping on the rap game's neck and putting extra pressure.

Without much advance, DaBaby came through with his new video for "NO DRIBBLE." With another clip directed by Reel Goats, his go-to team, the North Carolina rapper gets even more familiar with his best friend Big 4X, coming through with a brand new smooth banger.

Listen to the new song below and let us know your thoughts. Is Baby this year's MVP?

Quotable Lyrics:

I give her dick she walk out like it's Thriller

She do a dance on the dick, make a Triller

Make a TikTok on the dick she official

Check my wristwatch, that's a muhfuckin' blizzard

Icy, icy, icy, icy

She thinking bout sexing the n***a she like me

I'm having checks on me n***a, I'm Nike

Do it, do it, do it, do it

These go for 33, these bitches Ewings