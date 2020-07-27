mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DaBaby Releases New Song "No Dribble" With Stunna 4 Vegas

Alex Zidel
July 27, 2020 10:49
South Coast Music Group/Interscope RecordsSouth Coast Music Group/Interscope Records
South Coast Music Group/Interscope Records

NO DRIBBLE
DaBaby & Stunna 4 Vegas

DaBaby and Stunna 4 Vegas collide forces once again for their new video "NO DRIBBLE."


DaBaby has said that he's looking to continue his hot streak well into this year, stating that he believes he's in contention for 2020 Rap MVP. Running against Roddy Ricch and Lil Baby, DaBaby just dropped his new single with Stunna 4 Vegas, stepping on the rap game's neck and putting extra pressure.

Without much advance, DaBaby came through with his new video for "NO DRIBBLE." With another clip directed by Reel Goats, his go-to team, the North Carolina rapper gets even more familiar with his best friend Big 4X, coming through with a brand new smooth banger.

Listen to the new song below and let us know your thoughts. Is Baby this year's MVP?

Quotable Lyrics:

I give her dick she walk out like it's Thriller
She do a dance on the dick, make a Triller
Make a TikTok on the dick she official
Check my wristwatch, that's a muhfuckin' blizzard
Icy, icy, icy, icy
She thinking bout sexing the n***a she like me
I'm having checks on me n***a, I'm Nike
Do it, do it, do it, do it
These go for 33, these bitches Ewings

DaBaby
DaBaby Stunna 4 Vegas new song new music
DaBaby Releases New Song "No Dribble" With Stunna 4 Vegas
