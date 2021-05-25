At the end of 2019, Drake surprised fans by joining DaBaby on stage. It comes as no surprise that the crowd went wild at the very sight of Drizzy, and since that moment, the North Carolina rapper hasn't ceased in letting it be known that he's sitting by the phone, awaiting the call that OVO wants to link with Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment.

At this year's Billboard Music Awards, Drake was named Artist of the Decade and DaBaby celebrated two wins of his own for Best Rap Song and Top Streaming Song. Backstage, Entertainment Tonight caught up with DaBaby and he once again doubled down on wanting to hit the studio with his fellow winner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LONG LIVE G (@dababy)

"This feels amazing. It's nothing short of a blessing man," said DaBaby about his double win. "Me and my team, everybody around me know we work hard. Nonstop." He added that he's honored to see his peers receive recognition for their work as well, noting that he enjoys that more than getting awards. When asked who he wants to collaborate with, DaBaby said he's open, but Drake is the person he's been waiting on.

"Everybody. Going crazy, working hard, man," he said. "Drake, I'm waiting on you, my boy. Still ain't got in that blender, man. I'm waiting on you, man. Waiting on a good time." Both fanbases are looking forward to the possibility while others continue to stream Lil Yachty's "Oprah's Bank Account" featuring Drake and DaBaby. Check out DaBaby's hilarious interview below and let us know if he and Drizzy should come together on a track.