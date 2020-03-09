This year in music is about to get a whole lot even more impressive after this major announcement from Atlanta stand-out Lil Yachty.

After taking some time away from releasing new material, the 22-year-old Quality Control signee is ready to run up his tab again and he's kicking things off in the next few minutes, announcing the release of his new single "Oprah's Bank Account" with two of rap's biggest sensations of the moment.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Showing off the cover artwork for the new single, which is sure to include lots of cash-flexing from Lil Boat and his compadres, the red-haired rapper celebrated the anniversary of his debut commercial mixtape's release.

"VIDEO IN AN HOUR.... HAPPY LIL BOAT ANNIVERSARY," wrote Lil Yachty on his social media accounts. The project was released four years ago today.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait too long to hear (and see) what the exciting bubblegum rapper has been working on. We recently heard him rhyme alongside Lil Keed and Lil Gotit on a collaborative tape with Zaytoven but this looks to be a complete return to form for Boat. Do you think he'll be shaking up the rap scene and changing people's opinions with this upcoming single or is it destined to be another over-hyped track? You decide.