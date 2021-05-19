Drake is slated to receive the Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, and right before Drizzy's momentous occasion this weekend, it appears that one of the music industry's favorite new artists has challenged the Toronto artist's Hip-Hop dominance.

According to Hip-Hop Lately, DaBaby currently has a boatload of monthly Spotify listeners, and it turns out that he even more than Drake. Yes, DaBaby currently boasts 53,819,556 monthly listeners on Spotify, which dupes Champagne Papi's loyal 52,2349,404 monthly listeners by nearly 1.6 million.

For context, Drake has released five singles, including huge tracks like "Laugh Now Cry Later" and "What's Next," since dropping off Dark Lane Demo Tapes last May. In the same time frame, DaBaby has shared the beefed-up deluxe version of Blame It On Baby, the seven-track EP My Brother's Keeper (Long Live G), and his 2021 single "Masterpiece."



Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Journalists and Hip-Hop personalities such as Charlamagne Tha God and Everyday Struggle's Wayno have recently argued that Drake's reign over the music industry is nearing its end, and this news definitely gives context and ultimately boosts the validity of their argument.

Do you think this is a sign that DaBaby and his contemporaries are on pace to outshine Drake in the coming years? Or will none of this even matter when the 6 God finally releases Certified Lover Boy?

