Now that DaBaby has established a name for himself, his next focus is putting on other artists that he believes have potential. He has already completed the first step to accomplishing this goal: founding a label. When the Charlotte rapper said "I'm a young CEO, Suge", he was referring to the fact that he has his own imprint under Interscope Records. Considering that DaBaby is still in an early stage of his career, this is quite impressive. Stunna 4 Vegas is the first signee to Billionaire Baby Entertainment and DaBaby is doing all in his power to make sure he prospers. Stunna dropped a new album on Friday, entitled Rich Youngin, so DaBaby is thinking up ingenious ways to spread the word about it.

DaBaby just hosted a Twitter Q&A and, in order to participate, inquirers had to tweet out a link to Stunna 4 Vegas' project and attach its cover art. Many eagerly followed these guidelines to get a chance to interact with the one and only DaBaby. One person asked him which artists were on his wish-list to work with this year and he named: NBA Youngboy, Drake, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Lizzo, Meek Mill and more. Given how bright DaBaby's star is shining right now, all of these artists would probably agree to collaborate in a heartbeat.

DaBaby and Drake have already crossed paths, so they must've discussed hopping the studio together.