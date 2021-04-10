DaBaby has been enjoying the fruits of his success. He's managed to notch two consecutive number-one albums as well as a slew of hits as both a featured and main artist. He's also received six Grammy nominations in his career already and founded his Billion Dollar Baby label based in Charlotte in 2017. It seems like the rapper is ready to spread that fortune to people in his hometown hoping to make it in the music industry.

The "Rockstar" rapper announced on Friday (April 9) that his Billion Dollar Baby imprint would be hosting a job fair for different paid internship positions for numerous industry jobs.



The job fair will be held at Hilton Charlotte University Place at noon on Monday (April 12). Hopefuls interested in “marketing & analytics experts, masters of networking & communication, personal assistants, potential artist management, website development, graphic design, cinematographers, photographers,” are encouraged to attend the event.

Additionally, participants are also encouraged to bring along their resumes. "Seeking like-minded individuals who are eager to launch their careers in the entertainment industry and be fulfilled by doing what they love!" wrote the label.

The label's head honcho also took over its official Instagram account to announce the news. “We pretty much expanding with the company and we’re building an empire,” said DaBabyduring a live stream.

Check the official BDB Instagram account for more details about the upcoming job fair.