DaBaby's success in the past two years has been quite remarkable. Following the release of his breakthrough single "Suge" in 2019, he has since gone on to dominate the scene, earning top 10 hits after hits. Of course, with all of this success comes a fair amount of fame. The rapper boasts more than 17 million followers on his social media, and he has also been known to easily sell out clubs and venues. He's also known to completely shut down malls while out on casual shopping.



Brad Barket/Getty Images for 105.1

The rapper shared a post with footage of the ordeal to his Instagram page Friday (March 19), tagging the location of the frenzy as Houston, Texas. He first shared a video of fans screaming and recording the rapper from outside of the store he was in, while attaching subsequent photos of himself waving to fans and hiding inside of a Burberry store as the commotion took place.

"Regular trip to the mall in Houston," wrote the rapper in the caption of the post. Swipe through below for footage of the hysteria caused by the rapper.

"Dats Wild," penned fellow rapper BRS Kash in the comment section, commending him for having the impact to even cause all the commotion.

Others had a more critical tone, but only in regards to the fact that not many people in the crowd were wearing masks despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, DaBaby's star power is still quite sensational to witness.