It seems like DaBaby's legal troubles aren't slowing down the Charlotte rapper from turning out hits. Late last month, the rapper was accused of knocking the front teeth out of a rental property owner, with a video of the attack later surfacing on the net. He's facing a $117,000 lawsuit over the incident, with the 64-year-old alleged victim Gary Pager claiming the rapper "sucker punched" him in the court documents. Nonetheless, the rapper is still keeping listeners fed with new tunes, previewing a new track that samples Mark Morrison's classic hit "Return of The Mack."



DaBaby took to Instagram to share a clip of himself rapping for over two minutes on the smooth beat sampling the 90s classic. Interestingly enough, Chris Brown and G-Eazy both recently also sampled the track for their newest single "Provide." DaBaby's take on the song seems to be a different style, however.

“Your favorite rapper can’t f*ck with me,” says DaBaby before he got into previewing the track. “This one for ya auntie,” he captioned the post. Check out the video below.

Right now, it's unclear when the "Masterpiece" artist plans to officially drop the single, but hopefully the studio version will be out sometime soon.

He also recently hopped on the remix of SpotemGottem’s Hit ‘Beat Box’.

