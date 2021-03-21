DaBaby is one of the biggest rappers in the world right now and as a result, he charges a hefty amount for a feature. As a result of this fame, DaBaby has a whole lot of money, and sometimes, he doesn't mind wasting a bit of it just to show people that he's got everything one would ever ask for.

The perfect example of this happened over the weekend as DaBaby and his crew were chilling at the club. In the video below, DaBaby can be seen wastefully burning some $100 bills which for many people, is an act of sacrilege. For DaBaby however, $100 is less than pocket change. Regardless, the best part of the clip was the man who is front and center in the video. As you can see, the man is staring on in horror, as he can't believe the $100 bill is being wasted in such an irreverent fashion.

DaBaby seemed to have no shame or remorse throughout the whole ordeal, which made the man's reaction that much funnier. At the end of the day, DaBaby really won't be missing that $100 although it probably could have been put to much better use.

Perhaps in the future, DaBaby will rethink his money-burning ways. After all, that money could still go a long way.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Hennessey