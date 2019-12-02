DaBaby is one of the biggest breakout stars of the year. He had the industry on lockdown with his double release, coming through with Baby On Baby and closing us out with KIRK. The rapper isn't just a talented wordsmith on the microphone; he's basically got the full package. The North Carolina native has personality for days and he arguably released some of the best music videos of the entire year. He's also got the attention of all the ladies across the nation, winning them over with his wit, good looks, and growing celebrity status. B. Simone is one of the most famous faces to have publicly declared their love for DaBaby and, up until this weekend, she never really got a chance to tell him in person. Finally, she was given an opportunity to shoot her shot and she went for it, cuddling up to the rapper and throwing her name in the hat.

After lusting over the artist on social media for months and even dressing up as DaBaby's bride for Halloween, B. Simone finally linked up with the star in the club, admiring him from up close and giving him warm caresses with a sly smile on her face. Baby rested his head on her shoulder, showing off his pinky ring and grills as the entertainer looked more than happy to finally be chilling with him.

Do you think she has a chance at actually settling down with DaBaby?