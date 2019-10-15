DaBaby has blown up to become one of the hottest in the game right now both for his crafted lyricism and hot boy ways that has caught the attention of many fans and industry heads alike. The "BOP" rapper just recently posted a video of screaming fans losing their minds as he rolled down his window in his car and the share that showcases screaming women has made B. Simone feel some type of way since making it known that she's the only one for DaBaby - allegedly.



B. Simone, known for her role n Lil Kim's VH1 series Girls Cruise, posted an image of DaBaby to her Instagram feed expressing her love for the rapper. "Man y’all already know WTF going on ❤️ Jesus i ask you for patience. I ask you to lead him home and stop letting him entertain these girls 😢 He probably fake laughing at some lame hoe jokes… don’t worry king... A real clown is on the way! TF! " she wrote.

The 29-year-old even detailed how she's ready to be a step-mother to DaBaby's two children joking how he's probably wasting time with women who aren't familiar with such a title. "When i meet him should i be like “hey Zaddy” or “hey king” orrrrr should i say “babyyy boooyyy cmere," she added.

DaBaby simply commented: "😂👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾👀"