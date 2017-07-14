affection
- AnticsDaBaby Finally Let B. Simone Touch Him & We're All EcstaticB. Simone got affectionate with DaBaby in the club.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKenya Moore Gets Shamed For Kissing Her DaughterThey tried it.By Zaynab
- MusicOffset Joins Cardi B For PDA-Filled Performance During KiisFM's Jingle BallThey brought some heat to the festivities. By Zaynab
- MusicDave East & Mya Get Cozy At His Birthday PartyThe homie didn't seem to want to let go.By Zaynab
- MusicThe Game Completely Embarrasses His Son At His GraduationThe Game was a proud father at his son's graduation ceremony.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsBow Wow Divulges His Four Secret Steps To Making A Woman HappyBow Wow looks much happier now than he did a few weeks ago.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPlayboi Carti Shows Serious Love To Frank Ocean"FRANK OCEAN IS LIFE."By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentThe Mystery Of Blac Chyna's Hacked Instagram & YBN NahmirBlac Chyna's Instagram has been sending out mixed signals.By Devin Ch
- MusicDanny Brown Talks Woodpecker Problem, White Girls In New VideoDanny Brown has some wilder thoughts than Rihanna.By Matt F