With the release of Baby On Baby, DaBaby became the hottest rapper to breakout this year and it seems like he's only going up from here. His single, "Suge" took over the clubs, the streets, and everything in between since the video emerged. It's been slowly blowing up over the weeks, becoming DaBaby's first-ever Billboard Hot 100 entry. As it continues to dominate the radio, clubs, and streaming service playlists, the rapper's single is now his first ever top 10 single on the Hot 100 charts.

DaBaby's "Suge" entered the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 this week, jumping from #14 to #9. According to Billboard, the rapper's took the #4 spot on the Streaming Songs chart after going up 17% in streams with 35.2M. It also earned this week's Hot 100 top Streaming Gainer. It's a major feat for DaBaby's who will be hitting the road with 21 Savage this summer on the "i am> i was" tour.

In other Billboard-related news, Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" has maintained the top spot on the Hot 100 for a ninth week in a row with Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" holding down the #2 spot. Elsewhere on the chart, Young Thug's new single, "The London" with J. Cole and Travis Scott debuted at number 12 and launched at #3 on the Streaming Songs chart. Post Malone also holds down two spots in the top 10 this week with "Sunflower" and "Wow."