As we reported initially, DaBaby decided to venture into the real world for his 4th of July celebrations, opting to have a concert proper in Georgia. The event was touted as "the only concert in the city" and encouraged attendees to bring their masks, as well as be prepared to socially distance themselves from fellow fans attending the event. Only, it appears that did not happen.

The concert, which took place at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge in Decatur, GA, reportedly did not have fans following socially-distancing guidelines, nor were they wearing masks, at least according to footage that's been circulating online. DJ Kutt Throat shared videos from the night's festivities on his Instagram (below), where you can see there DaBaby and Stunna 4 Vegas in a small circle, surrounded by a crowd of fans. You can spot a mask or two, but the fans are close together and generally mask-less.

Other artists who performed that night include Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta and Marlo. While there were also barriers set up between the artists and fans, those barriers did not deter fans from coming as close as they could to the artists, with one woman apparently breaking through the barrier to grab a selfie with DaBaby, sans mask.

None of the artists have spoken out about the event yet, although despite these social distancing concerns, it appears the fans were enjoying themselves. Prior to the concert, DJ Dre had said that the venue's capacity would be at 40%, and that they would be enforcing mask-wearing-- which itself is not yet mandated by the state, but it is "strongly encouraged."

