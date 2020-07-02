The idea of throwing a concert in the middle of a global pandemic seems irresponsible but buying tickets to attend is just plain stupid. However, it's understandable. People have been cooped up in the crib for a while now and though festival and summer concerts have been canceled, it seems like there are still artists getting booked somewhere on the planet.



Arnold Turner/Getty Images

It appears that DaBaby will be scrapping any virtual performance on the 4th of July to actually be in front of his fans for the first time in months, Consequence of Sound reports. The rapper was booked for the "4th of July Bash" which is described as "the only concert in the city." Though coronavirus numbers haven't declined, the promoters are still trying to make sure fans can have some fun this weekend. They've warned ticketbuyers to "bring your masks and be prepared for social distancing guidelines."

"J Hart Productions presents the 4th of July weekend concert Series with DaBaby Live Saturday July 4th and MoneyBagg Yo & Blac Youngsta July 5th at the all newly renovated Cosmopolitan located on Glenwood Dr," it reads on the event page.

DaBaby hasn't shared any posts to his page about the forthcoming concert but if it does go down, it's hard to imagine anyone respecting social distancing measures he performs the number one song in the country.