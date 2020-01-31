The tremendous success of Moneybagg Yo's most recent album, Time Served, continues to amaze the rap community. The Memphis artist has been hustling for a minute, exponentially seeing his streaming numbers and charting figures grow since the inception of his musical career. While he did not reach the top of the Billboard 200 -- that spot is reserved for Roddy Ricch, after all -- Bagg debuted at No. 3, which is a step up from his last project. In order to continue the push, the rapper is teaming up with DaBaby to film a music video for their collaboration "Protect Da Brand." That's all good and well but in a video announcing the upcoming clip, the two spitters are seen chilling by a helicopter and some fans are feeling uneasy about that following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi, and seven others in a chopper crash.

Announcing the music video on Instagram, Moneybagg Yo told fans to watch out for when he and Baby decide to drop the finished product. Aside from some comments from excited fans, much of the activity in his inbox stems from supporters who are worried about them taking flight, urging them to hop off the aircraft right this instance.

"You better stop fuckin wit them helicopters," wrote one commenter. "Right now is the wrong time for you guys to be doing a video to a helicopter," said another. With Kobe Bryant's death still being extremely fresh in our memories, do you think DaBaby and Moneybagg Yo should consider cutting any helicopter scenes from their video?