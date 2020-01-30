Roddy Ricch is having himself a moment in 2020. Starting off the new decade with a ferocious bang, the Compton rapper turned the world upside down by absolutely dominating the charts and causing pop stars to reconsider their promotional strategies. In order to even have a chance against Ricch, Justin Bieber needed to inform his fans on how to cheat the streaming algorithm. The following week, Selena Gomez begged her fans to buy out their local department stores to boost her numbers. While the latter's strategy actually worked, Ricch's album has proven to have more longevity, creeping back up to the top spot in next week's chart projections.

Unless things drastically change over the weekend, Ricch is nearing another week at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart, dethroning Eminem and adding another seven days to his historic reign. The rapper has officially spent the most time at the pole position of the Billboard Hot 100 this year with "The Box" spending much of this month at the No. 1 spot. In addition, he is also looking set to continue his album growth with another near-100K units moved this week while Eminem is expected to peak at the 85K mark this week. Whether you attribute his success to the current TikTok buzz of his songs "The Box" and "High Fashion" or just to the fact that he's been making some damn good music, it's nice to see a young king win like this.

Which album did you enjoy more? Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial or Music To Be Murdered By?