In one year, DaBaby went from being a rapper on his way up to one of the biggest entertainers in the world. The North Carolina rapper has climbed the ranks to take his place at the top, and with No. 1 album under his belt, DaBaby is enjoying all of the luxuries that his hard work can afford. “I like pushing the envelope and being creative,” he told The Guardian. “I’m a high-level performer – [it’s about] how I can take it to another level. I try not to be complacent in my music or with my performances. I gotta keep it fresh and rock out.”



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

There are plenty of secrets to success if one subscribes to that school of thought, but DaBaby claims that being a student of "the greats" is what helped him craft his style. “I studied people like Future, Lil Wayne and Kanye, who came up and consistently progressed," he said. "I’ve studied all the genius marketers throughout the rap game. I borrow from anybody with something to offer.”

However, he admits marketing, per se, wasn't really his thing. “I’ve just always been a hustler. I didn’t even have a major decided at college," DaBaby admitted. "I only went to school for my parents.” If there's one industry where a hustler can make a living, it's entertainment...and possibly politics. When asked where he sees himself in the future, it's clear that DaBaby has big aspirations. “Fifty years, man? I better be damn near the president of the United States.”