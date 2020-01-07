The level of fame DaBaby has attained could be partially attributed to his social media savviness. While he has released top-quality music, being active, funny and entertaining on Instagram definitely helps an artist attract a large fanbase. On Tuesday morning, DaBaby took to Twitter to reflect on the tension he feels between the effectiveness of these platforms as means of self-promotion and their ineffectiveness as means of truthful communication.

"If social media wasn’t such a lucrative tool in the business I’m in I wouldn’t even be on it," he started. "Lost souls influenced by lost souls. I hate to see it. I encourage people to have the courage to find themselves without the false sense of security they search for on the internet."

Despite his hangups about these apps, DaBaby still feels he could wield them to say some real shit. "I always preferred to say less because social media ain’t a place for the truth. But lately I been feeling like it’s my calling to say more. ion know how I wanna play it though, I respect my mind too much to allow myself to be indentifed as one of these internet mfs."

He then gave an example of how the context of social media leads to things being misconstrued when expressed on there. "The internet so lost they think if a n**** say something with substance he sad. Bitch I’m GOOD. GOD just moved me to send out a message this morning. Don’t send pity where it isn’t needed. Just soak up the game for what it’s worth. Shit it may not be worth nothing at all."