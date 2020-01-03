We just rang in the new year and it's already time to begin planning for festival season. Truthfully, some people have been mapping out their 2020 festivals since the summer of last year, and on Thursday, Coachella officially announced all of the artists and acts making an appearance at their next big event. For those of you hoping for a Kanye West repeat, you're out of luck.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

It's all scheduled to take place once again California's Coachella Valley, of course, and the dates have been confirmed: April 10-12 and April 17-18. According to a press release, there was an advanced ticket presale that took place resulting in the first weekend already being sold out. Headliners for both weekends include Travis Scott, Rage Against The Machine, and Frank Ocean.

We've added a list of all artists set to perform, but some noteworthy acts include Big Sean, Brockhampton, City Girls, DaBaby, Denzel Curry, Doja Cat, FKA Twigs, J.I.D, Lil NasX, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Ari Lennox, and YBN Cordae. Check out the complete Coachella lineup in alphabetical order below and let us know who you're most excited to see.

(Sandy) Alex G

100 gecs

21 Savage

88rising's Double Happiness

Adam Port

Alec Benjamin

Ali Gatie

Altın Gün

Amber Mark

Amyl and the Sniffers

Anitta

ANNA

Anna Calvi

Ari Lennox

Aya Nakamura

BADBADNOTGOOD

Banda MS

beabadoobee

Beach Bunny

Beach Goons

Bedouin

Big Sean

Big Wild

BIGBANG

Bishop Briggs

black midi

Black Pumas

Black Coffee

BROCKHAMPTON

Calvin Harris

Caribou

Cariño

Carly Rae Jepsen

Cashmere Cat

Channel Tres

Charli XCX

Chelsea Cutler

Chicano Batman

Chris Liebing

City Girls

Code Orange

Conan Gray

Crumb

Cuco

DaBaby

Damian Lazarus

Daniel Caesar

Danny Elfman

Daphni

Dave

Denzel Curry

Detlef

Disclosure

Dixon

DJ Koze

DJ Lord

Doja Cat

Dom Dolla

Duck Sauce

Duke Dumont

Ed Maverick

ela minus

Ellen Allien

Emo Nite

Emotional Oranges

Epik High

Erick Morillo

Ezra Collective

Fatboy Slim

FKA twigs

Floating Points

Flume

Fontaines D.C.

Frank Ocean

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

Friendly Fires

GG Magree

girl in red

Giselle Woo & The Night Owls

GRiZ

Guy Laliberté

Hatsune Miku

Hayden James

Hot Chip

IDLES

Inner Wave

J.I.D

Jai Wolf

Jayda G

Jessie Reyez

Joji

Kim Petras

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Koffee

Kruder & Dorfmeister

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

Kyle Watson

Kynda Black

L'Impératrice

Lana Del Rey

Lane 8

Lauren Daigle

Ленинград (Leningrad)

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lil Uzi Vert

Lost Kings

Louis The Child

Luttrell

Madeon

Malaa

Mannequin Pussy

Mariah the Scientist

Marina

Masego

Matoma

Megan Thee Stallion

Melé

MIKA

Monolink

Mura Masa

NIKI

Nilüfer Yanya

Noname

Olivia O’Brien

Omar Apollo

ONYVAA

Orville Peck

Pabllo Vittar

Paco Osuna

Peggy Gou

Pink Sweat$

Princess Nokia

PUP

Rage Against the Machine

Raveena

Rex Orange County

Rich Brian

Roddy Ricch

Run The Jewels

Sahar Z

Sama’

Sampa The Great

Sara Landry

Sasha Sloan

Satori

SebastiAn

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Skegss

SLANDER

Sleaford Mods

slowthai

Snail Mail

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

Swae Lee

Tchami

Testpilot

The Chats

The Comet Is Coming

The HU

The Martinez Brothers

The Murder Capital

The Regrettes

Thom Yorke | Tomorrow's Modern Boxes

Tiga

TNGHT

TOKiMONSTA

Travis Scott

Viagra Boys

VNSSA

Weyes Blood

Whipped Cream

Yaeji

YBN Cordae

YUNGBLUD