It's cause for celebration because it's So So Def icon Da Brat's 46th birthday. We haven't received much music from the rapper in recent years, but her influence continues to reverberate throughout hip hop culture. Da Brat didn't just step into the music scene when she released Funkdafied back in 1994; she kicked the door in. Her debut effort went Platinum and was followed up with Anuthatantrum (1996 - Gold), Unrestricted (2000 - Platinum), and Limelite, Luv & Niteclubz (2003).



John Sciulli / Stringer / Getty Images

Aside from her hit albums, Da Brat has delivered a string of classics that continue to be some of our favorite jams. "Funkdafied," "Give It to You," "What'chu Like" featuring Tyrese, "Not Tonight (Ladies Remix)" with Missy Elliot, Angie Martinez, and Left Eye, "I Think They Like Me (So So Def Remix)" with Dem Franchize Boyz, Jermaine Dupri, and Bow Wow, as well as her feature on Missy Elliott's "Sock It 2 Me."

"Happy Birthday to my 💖. You’re more than I ever could’ve imagined and still never cease to amaze me," Da Brat's fiancée Jesseca "DaRealBBJudy" Du With everyday that passes as impossible as it may seem I love u jus a little bit more. You’re thoughtful , kind , nurturing , funny , wise, attractive AF🥰and we share the same love language💓 . 🥂 to many more birthdays , holidays , and movie moments together. TODAY IS ALL ABOUT U BABY❣️ @sosobrat ."

To honor Da Brat, we've pulled together a few of her hits for you to enjoy. Let us know which Brat-tat-tat-tat track is your favorite.