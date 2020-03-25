She's respected as being like a big sister to him, so if anyone knows what's going on with Bow Wow, it's Da Brat. Earlier this month, Bow Wow shared with the world that he was exiting WEtv's Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta. "We on to bigger and better things! @angelasimmons lets do the unthinkable #history," the rapper wrote on his Instagram Story. He went on to say the WEtv needed to get their ducks in a row. "Get yall sh*t together! Until then WE OUT! aint no show w out Bow know that! Good luck."



Todd Williamson / Stringer / Getty Images

While recording a segment for the Ricky Smiley Morning Show, Da Brat addressed the rumors. "Chile, Bow Wow go back and forth," she said. "He quit one day, he there the next... He does have a lotta things in the works. He's got movies and he's doing all kinda stuff but this is his baby. He's an [executive producer] on this show, too. So I don't think he's gonna wanna get rid of this check."

She went on to call Bow "spoiled," but that's a title she's hit him with in the past. When the Millennium Tour 2020 headliner made the announcement about leaving the series, they were in the middle of production, so something may have happened that rubbed him the wrong way. "He might not come back this time, we don't know," Da Brat added. "It ain't sad. He got a lotta stuff. Don't be sad for him." Watch the clip below.