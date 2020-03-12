Bow Wow is officially "done" with Growing Up Hip Hop, following in the footsteps of his castmates, Master P and Romeo Miller, who recently revealed that they would be departing from the show as well. Bow Wow has been a part of the Growing Up Hip Hop family since GUHH: Atlanta premiered in 2017, but he's been making some appearances on the original series this past season as well. However, it looks like he's done with the franchise for good, as he declared via social media that he was quitting the show, and even invited his fellow cast member and potential love interest, Angela Simmons, to join him.

"We done w/ Growing Up Hip Hop!" he wrote on his Instagram story. "We on to bigger and better things! @angelasimmons lets do the unthinkable #history." He also tweeted a similar message, adding that the producers need to get their sh*t together.

"We done w @WEtv and growing up hip hop!" he tweeted. "Get yall sh*t together! Until then WE OUT! aint no show w out Bow know that! Good luck." This news comes in the wake of father-son hip hop duo Master P and Romeo Miller also announcing their departure from GUHH earlier this month. Though he formerly served as an executive producer on the show, Romeo decided to leave GUHH because he was sick of the "fake" love triangle that the producers had created between himself, Angela, and Bow Wow. He and his father were not pleased with how the show portrayed them, and made the decision not to make any further appearances.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT

Egypt Criss' fiancé, Sam Mattick, also decided to leave GUHH, revealing that he'd lost out to three separate record deals due to how he's been portrayed on the show. Along with losing all these major cast members, GUHH and WE tv also have some legal troubles on their hands thanks to cast member Dame Dash. The Roc-A-Fella co-founder is suing them for allegedly requiring his son, Dame "Boogie" Dash II, to drink alcohol on camera, despite his past open struggles with substance abuse. The producers have retaliated, denying any wrongdoing and demanding the lawsuit be dismissed.