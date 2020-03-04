Last year, Bow Wow called himself a "playboy" on Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, and it doesn't seem like he's ready to put that lifestyle to rest. The 32-year-old rapper has recently embarked on the Millennium Tour 2 with Omarion, Ashanti, and a host of other super-talented artists. He recently stopped by The Real to chat with the ladies about his tour, dad life, and of course, his romantic relationships.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

During her recent visit to The Real, Angela Simmons said that when it comes to a potential romance with Bow Wow, she wouldn't rule things out. Bow Wow was pegged with the same question when he sat down with the hosts and gave a similar answer. "You never know," he said with a smile. Then, the single dad was asked if he was ready to settle down.

"Now, see, I can answer that one," he said. "I don't know if I'm ready yet... You know what? I've been thinking about the idea of me walking down an aisle and all of that. I'm not saying it's far out of reach, but it's kinda weird seeing myself do that right now. As far as settling down, I'm just so focused with what's going on in my career, this tour and everything I got going on so if I date somebody, I gotta be able to give her my all. All of my attention. And I'm not gon' lie, I'm one of them dudes, I like my space."

Bow wow elaborated that he likes to be able to do whatever he wants without having to answer to anyone else. "I like my me time," he said. Watch Bow's clip with The Real below.