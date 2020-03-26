You can tell that a person truly appreciates your gift if they show their ugly cry face to the world. Yesterday, Jesseca Dupart, affectionately known as millionaire beauty mogul DaRealBBJudy, shared on Instagram that she gave her fiancée Da Brat a Bentley for her birthday. Dupart also wrote a lengthy caption sharing her love for the rapper and letting the world know that contrary to reports, they never hid their relationship from anyone.

Da Brat posted a video of her own, showing herself in tears while sitting inside her brand new luxury whip. That was a cry of thankfulness, especially as Brat has overcome hardships including prison, probation, and bankruptcy. Now, she has someone who loves her enough to drop off a Bentley in her driveway.

"Never have I EVER. Needless to say... I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do," Da Brat wrote in the caption to her video. "Thank you baby @darealbbjudy for far more than this incredible birthday gift. I have never experienced this feeling. It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever. SEE @darealbbjudy page for the BEST SURPRISE EVER‼️ #sosoblessed #twinflame #isthismylife #dontwakemeup #nothinghappensbyaccident."

The couple's friends were also touched by the clip. Kandi Burruss commented, "Happy Birthday! Y’all bout to make me cry over here. Love looks good on you friend! I’m happy for y’all." Eva Marcille added, "You got me crying. This is so beautiful. You deserve it and so much more. So happy for you guys🌻🌻." Check out the video below.