Curren$y Is "Back At Burnie's" With Ninth Project Of The Year Ft. Rick Ross, Juicy J, & More

Who holds the title for most projects released in a year? We're wondering because it seems as if Curren$y is looking to bring home the gold. There are plenty of artists who work hard day in and day out from sun up to sundown, but not many have dropped nine albums in 365 days. The Louisiana artist is back with his ninth project of the year, Back at Burnie's.

Curren$y has released collaborative albums with Wiz Khalifa (2009), Statik Selektah (Gran Turismo), Berner (Pheno Grigio), and Trademark da Skydriver and Young Roddy (Plan of Attack). He released his Prestige Worldwide EP with Smoke DZA, his Umbrella Symphony EP with LNDN Drugs; and shared his mixtapes Hot August Nights and Hot August Nights Forever. The year couldn't be completed without a studio album, so Curren$y made sure he didn't disappoint.

Back at Burnie's hosts features from Young Dolph, Fendi P, T.Y., Jean Lephare, Juicy J, and Rick Ross. Let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Money Machine 3

2. All Work ft. Young Dolph

3. Arrangement ft. Fendi P & T.Y.

4. Decisions

5. Last Name ft. Juicy J

6. Bimmer ft. Jean Lephare

7. Miami Vice ft. Rick Ross

8. She Don't Want a Man Part II

9. Money Is a Drug

10. Nautica ft. MadeinTYO