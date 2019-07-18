Curren$y, Trademark Da Skydiver & Young Roddy Release Third Single “Power” Via Babygrande Records

Curren$y, Trademark Da Skydiver and Young Roddy have returned with the new single, "Power" via Babygrande Records. The Jet Life representatives floss on all those who cast doubt on the three New Orleans natives over a powerful instrumental courtesy of Guala Beatz. The track premiered today via HotNewHipHop before hitting the usual streaming services tomorrow.

While many consider Curren$y, Trademark and Young Roddy to be the most beloved paper plane pilots in the game, they are also proving to be the most consistent with each subsequent release. The arrival of “Power” also coincides with the announcement of a 20-city nationwide tour (with dates to be announced shortly). Clearly, they're well on the way to leaving their mark on 2019 and with all the work they've been putting in, we can't exactly say we're surprised.

The track is an important one for this trio with Trademark telling us about the significance of its release, saying, "Power is a testament to our chemistry when we come together on a track and to what we all went through to find success coming from New Orleans."

Curren$y, Trademark and Young Roddy are also preparing the release of their group album, Plan of Attack, this fall via Babygrande Records. Stay tuned for more information on that.

Quotable Lyrics:

They said that we wasn't gon' make it, they said we ain't had what it takes

I told them that I was gon' do it my way, I'ma make that shit shake

I heard that they say we been falling, my bank account says that we balling

They say we came up from the bottom, I said we came up from New Orleans