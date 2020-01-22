Curren$y Continues His Reign As Underground King In "Decisions" Video

The Jet Life head honcho, Curren$y drops visuals for "Decisions."

Curren$y is arguably the hardest working individual on the hip-hop scene. In 2019 alone, the Jet Life Recordings CEO released a total of nine projects including, Plan of Attack (2019) alongside Young Roddy and Trademark Da Skydiver, 2009 (2019) in collaboration with Wiz Khalifa, Gran Turismo (2019) alongside Statik Selektah, and more. Now, the "Money Shot" rapper is back with visuals for another track off his year-end musical offering, Back at Bernie's (2019) entitled "Decisions."

Coming fresh off the release for his visuals to "All Work" featuring Young Dolph, Curren$y is continuing to pump out the video content for his cult-like fellowship to revel in.

"Decisions" instrumentally combines popular elements from the South and West Coast music utilizing high-pitched funk synths, familiar drum sequencing, and a heavy 808 bassline. Curren$y flows over the instrumentation with ease in his patented, fluid flow.

Visually, the video shot and edited by Yuset Pozo maintains low-level lighting in shades of violet while Curren$y performs his lyrics attentively in the presence of a young woman who provides viewers with some quality eye candy. The video comes to a close with the New Orleans rapper making his exit out of a luxe sprinter van.

Check out the brand new visuals for Curren$y's "Decisions" music video in the link provided above and drop your thoughts on his latest offering in the comment section below.