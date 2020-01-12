Curren$y & Young Dolph Link Up For "All Work" Visuals

Crib big just like a church.

Curren$y dropped a total of nine projects last year, so it's truly a mystery how this man is still keeping busy. This past week, he came through with the visuals for his Young-Dolph-featured track, "All Work," off his album, Back at Burnie's, the final project of his jam-packed 2019. The creative concept is simple enough: Luxury cars surround the rappers while they jump around the minimalist set, lit with hues of bright blue and green and coated with smoke. Curren$y reps Jet Life on his chain and his wheels, while Dolph rocks a monogrammed mechanic shirt complete with a Rolls-Royce name tag.

The visuals can be a little corny at times, as they take on very literal manifestations of the lyrics. When Curren$y shouts out his "homie, Lil Wayne," an old photo of the two of them is briefly superimposed over a shot of himself looking up in reminiscence. In the same vein, a photo of himself with Wiz Khalifa appears on the screen in the same fashion as he namedrops "Taylor Gang." This on-the-nose imagery continues during the choruses, when Curren$y is shown among the clouds as he insists he's "going straight to heaven," meant to appear as though he has indeed made it to the pearly gates. When he spits the next line, "crib big just like a church," an image of an actual church is superimposed on top of Curren$y in his angel form. However, the feel-good visual leans into the corniness, embracing exactly what it is: two friends enjoying their success.