Curren$y & Harry Fraud Make Magic On "The Director's Cut" Ft. Snoop Dogg, Styles P, Trippie Redd, Larry June

Erika Marie
September 18, 2020 02:43
The Director's Cut
Curren$y & Harry Fraud

The frequent collaborators reunite on their impressive nine-track project.


Two artists who never fail at releasing new music like clockwork have reunited once again on The Director's CutCurren$y and Harry Fraud are frequent and longtime collaborators who have often created magic in the studio together, and The Director's Cut is no different in acclaim-worthy execution. Here we find Curren$y spinning lyrical tales over Fraud's soulful beats that are vibes within themselves.

The Director's Cut features artists including Snoop Dogg, Trippie Redd, Styles P, and Larry June. Curren$y tweeted about how Snoop's inclusion made its way to the nine-track project as he was surprised at how fast the rapper could turn around a feature. "Hit Snoop at 7am for a verse... I’m like 'yo it drops at midnight tonight so You’d have to get it back to me within a few hours,'" Curren$y tweeted. "Had it back before I finished my breakfast...love u legendary uncle @SnoopDogg .. this next jernt is smoke is for u!!Sh*ts a buzzer beater slam dunk." Stream Curren$y and Harry Fraud's The Director's Cut and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. News on Mute
2. 180 Days ft. Snoop Dogg
3. QUICKSAND ft. Trippie Redd
4. KITT ft. Styles P
5. White Ashes
6. Work Too Hard
7. Vintage Haze ft. Larry June
8. The Crow's Nest
9. 1 Luv (Roll The Credits)

