Curren$y & Harry Fraud Make Magic On "The Director's Cut" Ft. Snoop Dogg, Styles P, Trippie Redd, Larry June

Two artists who never fail at releasing new music like clockwork have reunited once again on The Director's Cut. Curren$y and Harry Fraud are frequent and longtime collaborators who have often created magic in the studio together, and The Director's Cut is no different in acclaim-worthy execution. Here we find Curren$y spinning lyrical tales over Fraud's soulful beats that are vibes within themselves.

The Director's Cut features artists including Snoop Dogg, Trippie Redd, Styles P, and Larry June. Curren$y tweeted about how Snoop's inclusion made its way to the nine-track project as he was surprised at how fast the rapper could turn around a feature. "Hit Snoop at 7am for a verse... I’m like 'yo it drops at midnight tonight so You’d have to get it back to me within a few hours,'" Curren$y tweeted. "Had it back before I finished my breakfast...love u legendary uncle @SnoopDogg .. this next jernt is smoke is for u!!Sh*ts a buzzer beater slam dunk." Stream Curren$y and Harry Fraud's The Director's Cut and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. News on Mute

2. 180 Days ft. Snoop Dogg

3. QUICKSAND ft. Trippie Redd

4. KITT ft. Styles P

5. White Ashes

6. Work Too Hard

7. Vintage Haze ft. Larry June

8. The Crow's Nest

9. 1 Luv (Roll The Credits)