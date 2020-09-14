Curren$y and Harry Fraud's latest collaborative effort The OutRunners may have only arrived a short two months ago, but that was enough time away from fans for the two to prepare a follow-up.

Today, the pair announced a new collaborative project, The Directors Cut. As with The OutRunners, the production on the new tape will be handled exclusively by Harry Fraud.

The nine-track offering will feature Trippie Redd, Styles P, and Larry June and is set to be released on September 18. It will be the fifth collaboration between Curren$y and Harry Fraud and their fourth EP, following Cigarette Boats, The Marina, and Prestige Worldwide with Smoke DZA. Needless to say, the two's proven chemistry and back catalog ensures that we can expect another solid project this Friday.

Jet Life, SRFSCHL

The prolific duo also debuted a new video for the Rick Ross-assisted cut "Mugello Red" from The OutRunners along with the announcement. Ricky Rozay co-stars in the visuals, courtesy of director Yuset Pozo, which features exactly the right amount of champagne and Rolls-Royces you would expect from a Curren$y and Rick Ross video.

Watch the video for "Mugello Red" below and let us know what you think in the comments. Will you be checking for The Directors Cut on Friday?