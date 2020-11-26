mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Curren$y & Gunplay Team Up With Harry Fraud For Laid Back "Light Switch"

Ellie Spina
November 26, 2020 13:23
Light Switch
Curren$y Feat. Gunplay
Produced by Harry Fraud

Curren$y drops jazz-infused single, "Light Switch" featuring Gunplay.


If you've been a fan of Curren$y's music for the last decade, then you're probably already well-aware that when it comes to authentic musicality, he never falls short and this is no exception. His latest single, "Light Switch" featuring Gunplay and produced by Harry Fraud, is a creative, one-of-a-kind combination of underground rap energy and jazz lounge vibes.

Fraud's use of keys, soothing arpeggios, and simple, light percussion, tied in with Curren$y and Gunplay's lyrics and flow is the epitome of artistry. This isn't the first time Fraud and Curren$y have teamed up to create something magical, however. The two collaborated on Curren$y's most recent albumsThe OutRunners, which featured Wiz Khalifa, Conway, Rick Ross, and Jim Jones, and Director's Cut, which featured Trippie Redd, Larry June, and Snoop Dogg — who Curren$y later praised for having great work ethic.

Check out "Light Switch" below.

Quotable Lyrics:
Press conferences revealing all our latest dealings
Hurt their feelings, rubbing their eyes squintin'
They don't wanna see us get to the million
But we did it, f*ck them niggas
We f*ck their bitches
Got a sketch pad full of pictures, images I created with color pencils
My lyrics is just that vivid
Wouldn't spit it 'less I lived it
The baddest women in the backyard tongue kissing

