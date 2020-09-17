At the end of July, Curren$y and Harry Fraud connected to deliver The OutRunners, a nine-track collaborative tape featuring Jim Jones, Conway The Machine, Rick Ross, and Wiz Khalifa. Tomorrow, Spitta and Fraud are reuniting for another go-around, picking up where their last tape left off with Director's Cut. Boasting guest appearances from Styles P, Trippie Redd, Larry June, and Snoop Dogg, the new nine-track album is set to drop at midnight. With the big release only hours away, Spitta took to Instagram to share an anecdote on how his Doggfather collabo came to be.

"Hit Snoop at 7Am for a verse," writes Curren$y. "I'm like 'yo it drops at midnight tonight so you'd have to get it back to me within a few hours...' had it back before I finished my breakfast....love u legendary uncle Snoop Dogg...this next jernt i smoke is for u!!! Shits a buzzer-beater slam dunk." Following the celebratory message, Snoop himself slid into the comments section with a few emojis of encouragement.

Not only does it showcase Snoop's efficient turnaround time, but the seriousness with which he takes his craft. Given how many artists lose opportunities after failing to turn in their verses in a punctual manner, hearing stories of hip-hop professionalism works wonders in separating the big league players from the amateurs. Big respect to Snoop Dogg for holding it down, and we look forward to hearing what he, Curren$y Spitta, and Harry Fraud whipped up for Director's Cut. Look for that to land at midnight -- will you be tuning in?