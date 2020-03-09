Curren$y & Fendi P "Smokin Potnas" Album Announced With "Strategize"

Curren$y and Fendi P release "Strategize" to hold us over until their "Smokin Potnas" collaborative project.

Curren$y is an underground legend, for more than just his ability to out-smoke practically every rapper in the game. He has been releasing music steadily for almost 20 years now, proving he's far from a lazy stoner. After being associated with high-profile labels such as Master P's No Limit imprint, and Lil Wayne's Young Money, Curren$y decided to remain independent before finally launching his own imprint, Jet Life Records.

Since starting his label, Curren$y remained active, releasing several charting-albums, as well as many mixtapes, and even more collaborative projects. Curren$y has become the face of collab projects, knowing when and whom to lock in with, in order to turn out a great project. For his latest endeavor, he is ready to introduce to the world to one of his Jet Life signee's Fendi P.

Josh Brasted/Getty Images

The two have teamed up for the Smokin Potnas album, which is set to release this Friday, March 13th. In anticipation of the project, the two released a music video to "Strategize", the intro track of the album.

Curren$y comfortably spits on top of the running drum beat. He remains casual but has no problem getting braggadocious. Fendi P shines on the track, bringing up the energy and leaving us wanting more.

Check out the song and video above, and let us know what you think!