Jet Life's Fendi P Drops Off "Fendi P 3" Ft. Curren$y, Fiend & More

Fendi P -  Fendi P 3

  July 04, 2019 20:32
Fendi P 3
Fendi P is back with his latest project.

Jet Life is lowkey one of the most prolific record labels in the game. They're always pushing out new content, especially when it comes to new music. Of course, Curren$y's helped create that template with his crazy musical output. However, even Fendi P is as active as the Jet Life head honcho. To kick off the first week of July, Fendi P came through with his latest project, Fendi P 3.

Fendi P is back with new heat to ride and smoke out to this summer with his latest project, Fendi P 3. His latest project consists of 15 songs with guest features from some familiar faces including Curren$y who appears twice on the tracklist. Other features include Chels, Fiend, and Neno Calvin.

Peep Fendi P's latest project below. 

