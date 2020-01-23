Ever since Cuba Gooding Jr. got hit with accusations of sexual assault from this past summer, he's still been maintaining his partying lifestyle and hitting up various events with his girlfriend in tow. Even as his victims have added up to 21 women, Cuba can usually be seen on any given weekend enjoying his poison of choice and dancing the night away.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

The Snow Dogs actor was due in court today (January 22nd) to finalize a trial date for just one of the women accusing him of inappropriate touching but according to Page Six, he didn't arrive until 10:02 AM when he was scheduled for 9:30 AM. “The case was called for 9:30 a.m. Why are you late?” Judge Curtis Farber sternly asked him upon his arrival. Cuba's attorney Peter Toumbekis answered for the actor stating how traffic was the result of their tardiness. The judge responded with some obvious advice for the future: "You have to leave early next time."

"There is not a scintilla of criminal culpability that can be attributed to Mr. Cuba Gooding Jr. after I have extensively, with my staff, reviewed the video of almost two hours which reflects the entire event," Cuba's lawyer, Mark Heller said of his first sexual misconduct case. "I am totally confident that when a jury of Cuba Gooding Jr.'s peers assess all of the exculpatory evidence in this case, that he will be totally exonerated."