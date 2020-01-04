Cuba Gooding Jr.'s assault claims have now tallied to more than 20 women but still the Radio actor is partying and having a good time. Cuba's life changed this past summer when he was at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar in New York and a woman accused him of groping her breasts. Cuba denied any wrongdoing but as time went on, more women came out of the woodwork and accused the actor of similar inappropriate behaviour.



Cuba has maintained his partying lifestyle since the first accusation and his recent 52nd birthday has been no different. Cuba was spotted partying hard in St. Barths Thursday night at Julien Roussel’s Casa Nightclub, TMZ reports. The highlight of the evening was when Cuba showcased a little performance to Journey's hit "Don’t Stop Believin’"

"There is not a scintilla of criminal culpability that can be attributed to Mr. Cuba Gooding Jr. after I have extensively, with my staff, reviewed the video of almost two hours which reflects the entire event," Cuba's lawyer, Mark Heller said of his first sexual misconduct case. "I am totally confident that when a jury of Cuba Gooding Jr.'s peers assess all of the exculpatory evidence in this case, that he will be totally exonerated."