Updates on Cuba Gooding Jr.'s sexual misconduct case have been at a minimum for the last couple of weeks but now Variety is reporting that another seven women have come forward with more allegations, totaling to 21 women. According to the publication, the new updates accuse the actor of inappropriate touching, kissing and biting. All the allegations are following Cuba's attendance at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in New York this past summer where he was accused of groping a woman's breast.



Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Cuba has maintained his innocence and in October, 12 more women came forward with claims against him dating back to 2001. One of the unidentified women said she met Cuba at the Sundance Film Festival in 2009 in Park City, Utah and he invited her to a party afterward. After Cuba called her a "picky bit*h" for not drinking, she left and Cuba walked her out. “While they were walking in a back secluded hallway the defendant began to kiss [the woman] without her consent. When she pushed him away, said no and noted that [Gooding] was married, the defendant placed his hands on her buttocks,” prosecutors stated.

The women then “felt the defendant push his hand forcefully into the crotch area of her tights, placing his fingers on her anus. He used such force that it caused the crotch of her tights to rip. The defendant only released [the woman] when she bit his cheek causing him to recoil and grab for his cheek.”

A judge has yet to decide if these new claims against Cuba can be used against him in court.