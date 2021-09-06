Cowboys' Zack Martin, arguably one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, will miss the team's opener after testing positive for COVID-19, ahead of Thursday's matchup with Tampa Bay Buccaneers. League rules dictate that a vaccinated player is allowed to return within five days, while an unvaccinated player is out for a mandatory 10 days. Martin is vaccinated.

"He's frustrated obviously," coach Mike McCarthy said. "But hey, this is the world we live in right now."



The Bucs' defense ranked as one of the best in the league, last season, so the offensive line will have a tough game cut out for them.

"Zack's our best player on our offense. I mean most runs, they coming back behind him," running back Ezekiel Elliott said. "It's disappointing but you can't harp on it, can't let it be more than what it is. I mean, definitely going to miss him, definitely wish he was out there, but we still have a game to go play and we got to try and get the job done."

Connor McGovern will likely start at right guard in Martin's place.

The season-opener between the Cowboys and Buccaneers will kick off Thursday, at 8:20 PM, ET.

