- FootballCowboys' Zack Martin To Miss Season Opener After Positive COVID-19 TestCowboys top offensive lineman, Zack Martin, will miss the season opener after testing positive for COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- SportsCowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Will Not Face Charges For Las Vegas Battery CaseEzekiel Elliott receives some good news out of Las Vegas.By Devin Ch
- SportsChris Paul, Brandon Ingram, & Rajon Rando Get Ejected After Massive Brawl: WatchOn LeBron's opening night in Staples Center, a fight broke out. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsEminem Serves As Honorary Captain At Detroit Lions’ Season OpenerEminem walks out to do the coin toss at Monday night's Detroit Lions home opener.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsMiami Dolphins Players Kneel For The Anthem In Season OpenerKenny Stills and Albert Wilson are already back to the protest.By Brynjar Chapman
- SportsLe'Veon Bell May Report On Saturday To Collect His $900K Check: ReportIs the $900K game check giving Le'Veon Bell second thoughts about holding out?By Devin Ch
- SportsNFL Season Opener: Twitter Reacts To Falcons' Loss To The EaglesTwitter wasn't pleased by the sloppy football that was played Thursday night in the NFL season opener.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDJ Khaled Performed Pre-Game For Miami Marlins & Almost Nobody Showed UpNobody showed up to catch DJ Khaled's pre-game performance at the Marlins game.By Alex Zidel