Dak Prescott suffered a brutal ankle injury last season and since that time, fans have been praying for his return. The Dallas Cowboys haven't had a lot to cheer about over these past few years although Prescott is one player the fanbase has been able to get behind. If the team wants any chance at making it to the postseason and actually win some games then Prescott will need to be on his game.

While Prescott has recovered from his ankle injury, he is now dealing with a bunch of shoulder issues. Prescott hasn't been able to throw the ball and former players like Michael Irvin are now concerned about what this could mean for the season.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

According to reporter Todd Archer, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy came out and said today that while Prescott can now throw the ball a bit more, he is still not ready to play a game and that it could be a while before he is 100 percent.

"He’ll definitely be involved in some form of practice more than this week," he said, "but to stand here and tell you he'd be full-go and take all the reps, I’m not there yet.”

This is going to be a unique situation for the Cowboys, especially with the season just a couple of weeks away. Recovering from a shoulder injury is no easy task, and with expectations high, Prescott could find himself rushing back, which would be worse for his health.