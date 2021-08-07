Let's hope Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott's NFL contracts are enough to keep up with the never ending lawsuits he's falling victim to. This week, the Cowboy player was presented with his third lawsuit in over a year concerning his three dogs.

Jennifer Gampper, a neighbor of Elliott, is seeking a whopping $1 million in damages after allegedly suffering severe and permanent injuries at the hands of the NFL player's Rottweiler Ace. The incident reportedly happened in May, when three of Elliott's dogs escaped his Frisco, Texas home and one attacked Gampper along with one other victim not named in the lawsuit.

"Mr. Elliott and his representatives are aware of the lawsuit filed on July 30th, which stems from a previously reported incident from May 21st of this year. As Mr. Elliott expressed at that time, he was - and remains concerned - for the party involved," Elliott's lawyer Frank Salzano told TMZ. However, according to the Elliot camp, there's more to the story. "However, as in most disputes, there are extenuating circumstances to this matter which will impact the legal proceedings which we are not at liberty to disclose," Salzano added.

Local police already hit Elliott with three citations for the May incident. His Rottweiler, Ace, has since been removed from the city per a court order.

Just over a year ago, Elliott was sued for a similar incident after a pool cleaner was allegedly attacked and dragged by all three dogs simultaneously. This was followed by another lawsuit earlier this summer when the Rottweiler allegedly bit a pet resort employee.

[via]