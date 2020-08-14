True life crime network Court TV announced on Tuesday that it will air footage of two of this year's most high profile crime cases: Minnesota vs. Chauvin, regarding Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin’s May 25 killing of George Floyd and the State of Georgia vs. Gregory McMichael, concerning William Bryan, Gregory Michael and his son Travis McMichael’s February 23 killing of 25-year-old jogger Ahmaud Arbery.

“The most important cases of our generation will be covered gavel-to-gavel on Court TV, offering our audience a front-row seat to justice in every sense of the word,” Court TV’s senior vice president Scott Tufts explained to TV Guide. “With the Chauvin case, Minnesota allows cameras if all parties agree — and there’s every indication that the court and attorneys involved in the death of George Floyd are open to a transparent process of justice.”

In addition to showing this footage, Court TV will also extensively cover both of the cases in court, using network legal correspondences and justice journalists to document and discuss the trial’s events.

Chauvin, who is being charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter, has his next hearing scheduled for September 11th. The McMichael’s and Bryan will have their trial in Glynn County, Ga.

[via]