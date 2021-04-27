Cordae Releases New Video For "Dream In Color"

Cordae comes through with his latest music video for "Dream In Color."

Cordae is fresh off the release of his new four-pack EP Just Until..., which is meant to hold over his fans until his eventual album drop. The project includes features from Young Thug and Q-Tip, showing the range of the 23-year-old's influences. Many times on the project, Cordae makes reference to his girlfriend Naomi Osaka, sparking social media's interest as people continue to swoon over their love.

Putting pressure on the rap game, Cordae has officially released the music video for "Dream In Color." The rapper and a few of his friends filmed the video at a vintage diner, having fun and keeping things low-budget.

Watch the new video above and stay tuned because it looks like Cordae is about to have another big year. Do you think he might be setting himself up for another Grammy campaign?