Cordae Kicks It With H.E.R. And Lil Durk In "Chronicles" Video

H.E.R. and Lil Durk appear in Cordae's new video for "Chronicles".

Since the January 14th release of his sophomore album From A Bird's Eye View, Cordae has been delivering non-stop content in a variety of mediums. Along with the album itself, he's performed for NPR's Tiny Desk, been a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and had a host of interviews in that time. The same day the album dropped, he released the video for the Gunna assisted track "Today." Now he's offering up more visuals, this time for "Chronicles" with H.E.R. and Lil Durk.

The track has a modern r&b flair to it, as a H.E.R. feature tends to bring, but she isn't the only one delivering some pretty sweet vocals. Cordae does more than his share of singing on "Chronicles", adding to the heartfelt space the song creates. The video follows suit, and we see Cordae, H.E.R. and Durkio in a diner delivering their respective verses.

"Chronicles" has a very rich and warm tone, touching on the subject of maneuvering through relationships and love. In the video, the artists interact with different partners in different stages of relationships, reflecting heavily on what the lyrics in each verse suggest. Cordae laughs and jokes with a girl he's getting to know, H.E.R. has some ups and downs with her guy, and Durk speaks on broken promises and his girl rolls her eyes at the thought of new ones.

It would seem that Cordae is showcasing From A Bird's Eye View to the best of his ability. Are there any tracks from the new album that you would like to see videos for? Share your thoughts in the comments.